Mumbai: Justice VG Bisht retires, Bombay HC's strength down to 53

Bombay High Court | File

The Bombay High Court on Monday bid farewell to one more judge - Justice VG Bisht - who was sitting with Chief Justice Dipankar Datta on his last working day.

HC, which has a sanctioned strength of 94 judges, has been functioning with 54 judges. After Justice Bisht’s retirement on Monday, there are 53 judges in the HC.

On Saturday, the central government appointed nine advocates as the additional judges of the HC. However, they are yet to take charge.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni said that they were not to deliver a farewell speech but express our gratitude on behalf of the State, the Bar Members and the litigants.

Kumbhakoni pointed out that apart from the judicial side, justice Bisht would be missed on the cricket field as well. Every year a cricket match is played between the judges and the lawyers.

“We, and more specifically the Chief Justice will be missing Justice Bisht in cricket as he was the fastest scorer in recent times this court has seen. We are all highly obliged for the service,” said Kumbhakoni.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh said that they were happy with the news of nine new judges joining the bench, but were sad that justice Bisht was retiring at this “crucial juncture”.

Justice Bisht, born in 1960 at Jalna graduated from Nagpur University in 1982. He enrolled as an advocate in October/November 1985. Before being appointed as a judge, he practised mainly on the civil and criminal side.

He presided as Principal District and Sessions Judge at Buldhana, Sangli, Thane and City Civil and Sessions Court, Mumbai before being elevated as a Judge of the HC on 5th December, 2019.