Mumbai: Justice Varale elevated as CJ of Karnataka High Court

The Central government on Tuesday issued a notification for the elevation of Justice Prasanna B Varale of Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

During the meeting on September 30, the Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, had recommended Justice Varale’s name for elevation.

Earlier this year, Justice Amjad Sayed and Justice SS Shinde of the Bombay HC were elevated as the Chief Justices of Himachal Pradesh And Rajasthan respectively.

Justice Varale was born on June 23, 1962, at Nipani in Karnataka. After graduating in Arts and Law from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Maratha University, he enrolled as an advocate on August 12, 1985 and joined the chamber of advocate SN Loya and practised civil and criminal law. He was also a lecturer at Ambedkar Law College in Aurangabad from 1990-1992.

He was appointed as an assistant government pleader and additional public prosecutor at the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court and as additional standing counsel for the Union of India. He was appointed as a Bombay High Court judge on July 18, 2008.

On December 1, 2021, a division bench headed by Justice Varale took suo moto (on its own) cognizance of a stalled project of the Maharashtra government to publish the writings and speeches of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at the cost of Rs 5.45 crore, observing that it reflected “sorry state of affairs”.

On January 31 this year, the bench headed by Justice Varale took suo moto cognisance of the plight of girl students from village Khirvandi, in Satara, who have to undertake “adventurous journey” by boat and then through forest, to reach a nearby school. The HC had asked the State Government to take all measures to provide assistance.