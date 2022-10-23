Mumbai: Husband acted in self-defence against wife, says court; shows leniency | Photo: Representative Image

Holding that a husband acted in self-defence and hit his wife with an object leading to her unintentional death when she had rushed to assault him with one, a court said he did not commit murder and showed leniency in his sentencing.

38-year-old labourer Brijeshkumar Prasad was charged with the offence of murder, but the court found him guilty of ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The judgement said that though his act proved fatal, it was not predetermined and hence its gravity was minimized.

The incident took place on June 12, 2018, in the afternoon. The couple had a quarrel over a monetary issue and started abusing and scuffling. His wife Sunita Prasad rushed towards him with an iron broom to assault him, at which point the accused lost his temper and instead assaulted her with another such broom that was handy. The victim sustained a bleeding head injury and collapsed, while he fled from the scene. Sunita died three days later, during treatment.

The man had taken the defence of private defence. The court accepted it and said in its judgment that considering the circumstances, it could not be said that the accused caused head injury to the deceased with the intention of causing her death. It said the prosecution failed to establish that he committed murder, but that he would have to be held guilty for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Additional Sessions Judge AB Sharma also noted that he is not a previous convict and has the responsibility for two minor daughters, who are living in an orphanage after their mother died and their father was in jail. Judge Sharma said the court believes that leniency should be shown to the accused in fixing the quantum of punishment. Though the charge attracts a maximum term of 10 years, the court sentenced the man to five years in jail.

