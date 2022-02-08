Mumbai: HC show-cause notice to Nawab Malik on Sameer Wankhede’s contempt plea

In a setback for state minister Nawab Malik, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice in a contempt plea filed by Dhyandev Wankhede, father of former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

A division bench of justices SJ Kathawalla and Milind Jadhav issued the notice while hearing a plea filed by Dnyandev seeking that contempt proceedings be initiated against the NCP leader. Dnyandev has said that despite giving an undertaking to court in December last year, Malik continues to make defamatory public comments and social media posts against the Wankhedes as late as December 28, 2021, and on January 2 and 3.

Despite the undertaking, Malik had made defamatory statements, for which he was pulled up by the court on December 7, 2021. He had then tendered an unconditional apology which was accepted by the court.

The court had, however, granted liberty to Malik to make statements against the conduct of central government officers that were in breach of their official duties.

On Tuesday, Birendra Saraf, Dnyandev’s counsel, submitted transcripts of statements made by Malik in January this year during several press conferences. These statements referred to “some bogus cases by NCB officers, fraud, extortion from film actors, and Wankhede's alleged illegal caste certificate etc.”.

“These statements are not within the ambit of the concession (of speaking in general about misconduct by central government officials). His (Malik’s) affidavit filed in court merely says his statements fall within the concession. He should have explained how?” asked Saraf.

Saraf further said that Malik’s statements were in breach of HC order and some appropriate action must be taken.

Karl Tamboly, Malik’s counsel, however, contended that the NCP leader had not named Sameer Wankhede in the press conferences mentioned by Saraf. Tamboly said that though Malik had spoken about the former NCB officer's caste certificate being illegal, it was because such illegality was the very premise of the Complaint filed by the state minister against Sameer Wankhede before the State Caste Scrutiny Committee.

To this, the court questioned why Malik was publicly talking about a “fake” caste certificates when the scrutiny committee was yet to make a decision?

Justice Kathawalla said: “What are you (Malik) trying to do? Is there a decision on whether the caste certificate is illegal or not? If not, then how can he (Malik) say it is fake?.”

“You (Malik) are continuing it. Naming him (Sameer Wankhede) at the press conference is not within the ambit of our order, (accepting Malik's undertaking),” added justice Kathawalla.

While Tamboly reiterated that Malik had not named Wankhede in the press conferences and that Saraf had submitted an incorrect transcript of the same, HC said that if such was the case, then Malik should have submitted his own set of transcripts.

The court noted in its order: “If the respondent (Malik) is not accepting the veracity of the press conference transcripts submitted by the petitioner (Dnyandev), he ought to have submitted his own transcripts. We, therefore, direct the registry to issue a show-cause notice to the respondent (Malik).”

The court has directed Malik to respond to the show-cause notice by the next date of hearing on February 21.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 08:18 PM IST