Mumbai: HC seeks MVA govt's reply to Sameer Wankhede's plea against show cause notice by caste panel | PTI

The Maharashtra government and the Mumbai District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee have been directed by the Bombay High Court to file their replies to a plea filed by former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede challenging a show cause notice issued to him by the committee on April 29, calling it to be “illegal, arbitrary and against the provisions of law.”

A division bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and Madhav Jamdar on Thursday directed the state and the caste committee to file their respective replies within two weeks.

Wankhede, who has been transferred to the office of director general of taxpayers’ services in Chennai, has challenged the show cause notice issued to him by the committee on April 29 this year. He has also challenged the committee's order of June 8 rejecting his application and challenging his objection to Nawab Malik’s right to file a complaint against his caste certificate and be heard. Malik had claimed that Wankhede lied about belonging to the Scheduled Caste to secure a central government job.

According to the caste certificate, Wankhede belongs to the 'Mahar' community. The committee said that as per the complaints, documents, etc, he belongs to the Muslim caste and follows the Muslim religion. Seeking quashing of the April 29 notice, Wankhede has claimed that the same is illegal, arbitrary and issued without giving him an opportunity to defend himself. Pending hearing in the petition, he has sought stay on the operation of the notice.

In the alternate, Wankhede has sought either appointment of a committee headed by a retired high court judge to enquire into his caste certificate or transfer the enquiry to the National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) , Delhi.

On Thursday, advocates for the Maharashtra government and the caste committee raised a preliminary objection about the maintainability of Wankhede's plea.

The HC, however, directed the state authorities to file their replies by July 4.

