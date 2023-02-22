Mumbai: HC relief for Unani doctor after newborn dies in his hospital allegedly due to negligence

Bombay HC |

The Bombay High Court has asked the Mumbai police not to arrest a Dr Zakir Ali Khan, a Unani doctor who runs RN Hospital in SHivaji Nagar, in a case registered against him for culpable homicide not amounting to murder after a newborn died allegedly due to negligence on the part of the doctor and staff.

Justice MS Karnik granted interim relief till March 17 to Dr Khan while hearing his pre-arrest bail plea.

Dr Khan, who holds a BUMS (Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery) degree, has been running the RN Memorial Hospital,allegedly without registering with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

How the child died

According to the complaint, a pregnant lady was admitted to the hospital on December 17, 2022, when Dr Khan's son Mehtab and nurse Saulia were on duty. The child was born but needed an Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), which was not available at the hospital. Hence, the father, Sohail Hussain, 28, rushed the newborn to another hospital in an autorickshaw. His wife, Rabia, was still at the hospital.

By the time Hussain took the newborn to another hospital, he was declared “brought dead”. The couple alleged that the hospital did not provide an ambulance or even made arrangements for an oxygen cylinder for the newborn whilst being taken to another hospital. Rabia was bleeding from her stitches, creating complications.

Complainant alleges doctor was not registered

The complaint alleges that Mehtab is not a registered doctor and nurse Saulia was not a trained nurse.

The Shivaji Nagar police, where the complaint was registered, arrested Khan's two sons, Mehtab and Altaf, a medical student who was managing the affairs of the hospital, and nurse Saulia. At present they are in judicial custody.

Dr Khan filed a plea before the HC through advocate Sana Raees Khan seeking pre-arrest bail contending that at the time of the incident he was in Uttar Pradesh, where he was recuperating after having undergone a bypass surgery. Also, advocate Khan argued that the unani doctor had no intention or knowledge and hence cannot be booked under Section 304(2) of the Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide.

