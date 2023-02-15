Mumbai: HC relief for former IT commissioner’s wife in alleged extortion case | Representative Image

Mumbai: Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted relief to former income tax commissioner Vivek Batra’s wife, Priyanka, in an alleged extortion case registered at Malabar hill police station.

A division bench headed by Justice Revati Mohite-Dere granted relief to Priyanka Batra while hearing a plea filed by her, though advocate Pranav Badheka, seeking quashing of the complaint filed against her.

Pending hearing in the plea, the HC has directed authorities that no coercive action be taken against her. The HC has also stayed further investigation in the FIR after 3 closure reports have been filed in the case by the police earlier.

The complaint was filed by one Bipin Agarwal alleging extortion.

Batra’s advocate Badheka contended that the police had earlier filed closure reports in the case and this was harassment.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)