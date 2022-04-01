Mumbai: HC gives last chance to Essar cos to disclose assets

The Bombay High Court has asked the directors of Essar House Pvt Ltd (EHPL) and Essar Services India Pvt Ltd (ESIPL) to inform by April 5 whether they are willing to give a complete disclosure of assets on affidavit including art work, jewellery, furniture or deposit 50 per cent of the amount as directed in February this year.

A division bench of justices Gautam Patel and Madhav Jamdar on Friday asked the counsel for the two Essar companies to take instructions from the six directors, who were present in the court pursuant to HC order, on the disclosure after the court expressed that they were not inclined to reconsider earlier order directing them to disclose their assets.

The HC is hearing a contempt petition filed by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd (formerly Essar Steel India Ltd) against the two in relation with a previous order in which the latter were directed to deposit Rs 80 crore as security deposit in an arbitration dispute.

Navroz Seervai, counsel for the directors, argued that there was no contempt on the part of the companies as despite having earnings and having expenses, they have no assets and were unable to comply with orders of deposit.

“Where a company has no assets from or with which to make deposits, orders of disclosure of assets ought not to be made and cannot properly be made against directors of the companies of their personal assets,” argued Seervai.

He further contended that Essar House has assets (Immovable properties), but these are encumbered. ESIPL has no immovable properties and therefore has no ‘assets’.

Hence, the counsel requested the court to reconsider its earlier order asking for disclosure of assets.

On a court query, Seervai said he has no instructions on whether the disclosure of assets will be done if the court refuses to reconsider its order.

After going through the affidavit filed by Essar House, the HC noted that the fund inflow is Rs. 9462.27 lakhs and the expenditure (with no details whatsoever) is Rs. 3496.93 lakhs. The deposit that was required by this company was Rs.35.51 crores.

As far as ESIPL is concerned, the deposit required was of Rs.47.41 crores. The affidavit says that its inflow is Rs.1592.16 lakhs and the outflow is Rs.1316.02 lakhs.

The Court clarified that it has not passed directions to deposit the amount but has only asked for disclosure of assets. “The only order that has been made is for a disclosure of assets by the directors of the two companies that are admittedly in default and, in our view, albeit prima facie, have wilfully disobeyed orders of this Court,” said court.

Expressing amazement over the companies repeatedly claiming that they have no assets, the HC said: “There is not a word of an explanation anywhere that as to how despite this lack of assets these two companies continue to do business in such large volumes. There are no particulars of this business being done either.”

Counsel for ArcelorMittal, Birendra Saraf, argued that the companies have repeatedly said that they will neither deposit the money nor disclose assets. “This approach and attitude, is reprehensible and should not be countenanced because it undermines the authority of the court and undermines the rule of law,” said Saraf.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 11:29 PM IST