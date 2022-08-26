Mumbai: HC gives interim relief to BJP leader Shrikant Deshmukh booked on charges of rape | File Photo

The Bombay High Court has granted interim pre-arrest bail to Maharashtra BJP leader Shrikant Deshmukh, 52, who was booked on charges of rape following a complaint filed by a woman with the Pune city police.

Justice Anuja Prabhudessai granted interim relief to Deshmukh till September 12.

Deshmukh’s counsels Shirish Gupte and Ashish Gaikwad argued that the complainant and Deshmukh were acquainted with each other since 2008. The woman was aware that Deshmukh was married and still had an affair with the BJP leader, argued Gupte.

According to the prosecution, the woman, who is in her early 30s, said she came in contact with Deshmukh in the past. She alleged Deshmukh promised to marry her and on that pretext raped and sexually abused her on multiple occasions in Solapur, Pune, Mumbai and Sangli. She also alleged that he threatened to harm her and her family.

