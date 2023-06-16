Mumbai: HC Directs BMC To Set Up Dedicated E-mail For Animal Sacrifice Grievances

Bombay High Court | Wikimedia Commons

The Bombay High Court has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to make an email address available as a means of grievance forum to receive complaints regarding alleged violations related to animal sacrifices or slaughtering during festivals, including Bakri-Eid.

A division each of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Sandeep Marne has asked asked the civic body to prominently display on its website the regulatory mechanisms in force, including the toll-free numbers, during certain religious festivals where animal sacrifices or slaughtering take place, to raise grievance.

The HC passed the order on June 7, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by NGO Jiv Maitri Trust filed in 2018 challenging the public notices issued by BMC on animals sacrificed or slaughtered.

Regulatory mechanism to monitor animal sacrifices during festivals

The HC has passed several order since 2018 in the PIL, which was filed through advocate Siddh Vidya. On August 21, 2018, the HC has asked the corporation to frame a comprehensive regulatory mechanism or policy to regulate religious festivals that involve animal sacrifice or slaughtering in an orderly manner keeping in view the mandate of law and local conditions of the city.

Further, in 2019, the HC had asked the BMC to maintain all applicable safety, hygiene, and public safety norms. The BMC has then framed a policy to grant temporary NOC (No Objection Certificate) for the slaughtering of animals for sacrifices during festivals and certain ceremonies .

Senior advocate Anil Sakhare, appearing for the BMC, informed the court that the 2019 police has been revised modified from time to time. He said that the issue comes up every year during Bakri Eid and is dealt with from time to time.

Read Also Bombay HC Asks Maharashtra Government To File Affidavit On Ban Against Animal Sacrifice

Specific Task Force to respond to helpline complaints

The BMC counsel further informed that a public notice with toll-free numbers is put up in newspapers for registering complaints. Once complaints are received on the helpline number or email address, a specific task force would be available 24x7 to redress the issue, Sakhare added.

The court noted that applications received by the BMC for animal slaughter would be dealt with as per policy framed by it.

“In addition, we direct that the Municipal Corporation should also make the Grievance Forum available to complainants/citizens by way of an email. The policy, e-mail address and toll-free numbers also shall be prominently displayed on the website of the Municipal Corporation, atleast for the period concerned,” the court said in its order.