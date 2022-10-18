Mumbai: HC asks Roshni Kapoor to approach trial court for permission to travel abroad

Bombay High Court | Wikimedia Commons

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed Roshni Kapoor, daughter of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and an accused in the Yes Bank-DHFL scam, to file a fresh application before the concerned lower court regarding permission to travel abroad.

A division bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Milind Jadhav has also directed the concerned investigating agency to any LookOut Circular (LOC/s) against her which the trial court will consider while deciding the application on merits.

The judges have clarified that the trial court will consider the application “strictly in accordance with law”. The court also noted that the concerned court is empowered to temporarily suspend the LOC if so required.

Last month, the bench had pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for issuing a LOC against an accused, even after the person had been arrested and subsequently granted bail by the court.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Ms Kapoor challenging the issuance of LOC against her by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at the request of CBI. Her advocate, Pranav Badheka, contended that her passport was deposited with CBI and in the event she wanted to travel abroad, she had to obtain prior permission.

Kapoor, along with her mother and sister, were taken into custody by the court after the filing of charge sheet and were later granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in 2021.

Both the ED and CBI were probing Roshni Kapoor and other members of her family, for their alleged involvement in the Rs 4,000 crore Yes Bank-DHFL quid-pro-quo case of 2020.