Mumbai: HC asks govt to reply on Medha Patkar's plea on vacant posts in State Police Complaints Authority

The Bombay High Court has asked the government to reply in three weeks on steps taken to fill up the vacant posts in the State Police Complaints Authority (SPCA).

The HC was hearing a PIL filed by social activist Medha Patkar, 68, and a law student Jinay Jain, 18, seeking urgent filling up of vacant posts in the SPCA, which was established pursuant to Supreme Court judgement on police reforms.

The PIL also seeks direction from the Maharashtra government for timely disbursement of funds for the proper functioning of the SPCA and its wide publicity since many people are unaware of the existence of such an authority.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 09:28 PM IST