Mumbai: HC acquits man with mental disorder after police fail to get him examined after murder

Mumbai: HC acquits man with mental disorder after the police fail to get him examined after the murder

The Bombay High Court recently acquitted Ajay Pandit on the ground of insanity observing that the police did not send him for psychological evaluation despite being informed about his mental status by eyewitnesses.

A division bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Milind Jadhav acquitted Pandit said, “This omission on the part of the IO creates a very serious infirmity in the prosecution case and the benefit of the doubt, therefore, has to be given to the Appellant (Pandit).”

The HC was hearing an appeal filed by Pandit against the March 2015 order of the sessions court, Pune, convicting him of murder and sentencing him to life in prison.

According to the prosecution, Pandit hit a pedestrian with an iron rod on September 3, 2011, in Pune, leading to the pedestrian's death. Two persons restrained Pandit whereas a third person called the police.

When the police reached the spot, they were informed that Pandit was suffering from a mental disorder. However, he was arrested without being sent for a mental evaluation.

“In this background, it was the duty of the Police Officer / IO to immediately subject the Appellant to medical treatment which we find lacking and having not been done by the prosecution in the present case,” observed HC.

It was only after the trial commenced before the sessions court in Pune and six witnesses were examined, Pandit, in October 2015, made an application seeking a Psychiatric Assessment Report.

On November 21, 2014, a report was submitted by the Department of Psychiatry B.J.G. Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, Pune, stating that Pandit’s Mental Status Examination showed that he was “conscious, well oriented to time, place and person” and his thinking did not reveal “psychotic, mood or anxiety features”. “No active psychopathology at present,” concluded the report.

However, the court said: “ It needs to be noted that the date of the incident is 03.09.2011 whereas the date of the psychiatric report is 21.11.2014 i.e. more than 3 years after the date of the incident.”

The police also recovered a discharge card from Pandit which showed that he was admitted to Regional Mental Hospital, Yerawada on 16.02.2010 and discharged on 01.05.2010 as he was feeling better, argued Nasreen Ayubi, Pandit’s advocate.

This discharge card was not marked in evidence and has not been proved by the prosecution.

The court noted that there was no doubt that the prosecution proved that Pandit inflicted fatal blows to the deceased, but it cannot be ruled out that he was “suffering from mental disturbance/mental disorder on the date of commission of the present crime”.

The HC has directed that Pandit be released from jail and be subjected to medical examination in Sassoon General Hospital, Pune. If the report certifies that he is normal then he is to be released immediately.

However, if the report certifies that there is any issue with his mental status, then he shall be referred to and treated in the mental asylum / Mental Hospital at Pune for his ailment by the Jail Authorities and released after his treatment is over, said HC while acquitting from murder charges.