e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Habitual offender, said court while refusing protection from arrest to businessman

The businessman had claimed relief stating that he had not induced any depositors and though there are allegations of cheating 170 persons, he has already complied with the amounts of 105 of them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 11:47 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Habitual offender, said court while refusing protection from arrest to businessman | File Image

A sessions court considered two similar earlier crimes a businessman was booked for and said that he is ‘habitual’ in committing similar crimes, while denying protection from arrest to businessman Siddharth Pilani, who was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) recently.

He had been booked for luring 170 depositors by offering a high-interest rate on their invested amounts and had managed to collect Rs. 21.22 crores from them. He had allegedly told them that the amounts will be used for share trading through his firm M/s. Capital Berg.

Additional Sessions Judge AM Tapkire said in the order that there is substance and force in the contention of an affected depositor who had opposed relief to the businessman, that Pilani is habitual in committing similar offences. It said the most material fact against the businessman is that there are two crimes of a similar nature - one registered in 2019 in Nagpur and another with the EOW in 2019. The court said that it appears the investigation in these offences were still pending when the present crime was registered against the businessman.

The court also pointed out the amount of Rs. 30 crores and said that when the amount is to such a tune, certainly it is a serious and cognizable offence. Without custodial interrogation, the investigating agency will not get the opportunity to detect most material facts in view of the serious charges raised against him, it said.

The businessman had claimed relief stating that he had not induced any depositors and though there are allegations of cheating 170 persons, he has already complied with the amounts of 105 of them.

Read Also
Ranveer Singh ditches his luxury car for an auto-rickshaw ride in Mumbai - watch video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeLegalMumbai: Habitual offender, said court while refusing protection from arrest to businessman

RECENT STORIES

NEET test centre innerwear removal case: Candidates share their thoughts on dress codes and...

NEET test centre innerwear removal case: Candidates share their thoughts on dress codes and...

Bihar: Young man stabbed for watching Nupur Sharma's video in Sitamarhi

Bihar: Young man stabbed for watching Nupur Sharma's video in Sitamarhi

Filmmaker Avinash Das detained for sharing Amit Shah's photo with jailed IAS officer

Filmmaker Avinash Das detained for sharing Amit Shah's photo with jailed IAS officer

Mumbai: Split in Shiv Sena caused by BJP & not by rebels, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Split in Shiv Sena caused by BJP & not by rebels, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Kapil Wadhawan paid high commissions to Avinash Bhosale’s firms for loan negotiations when no such...

Kapil Wadhawan paid high commissions to Avinash Bhosale’s firms for loan negotiations when no such...