Mumbai: Govt can charge premium only on surplus vacant land under repealed ULCA, says HC

The Bombay high court has held the Maharashtra government can charge a premium only on surplus vacant land under the repealed Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act to lift development restrictions on it, and not on the entire freehold land of the owner.

The Maharashtra government issued a Government Resolution (GR) in 2019 wherein it sought to close all pending issues regarding surplus land under ULCA by accepting a one-time premium of 10% for residential and 15% for commercial. The premium was to be based on market value to release it for regular development.

HC: Seeking premium on entire freehold land could render GR unconstitutional

The HC said that seeking premium on the entire freehold land could render the GR unconstitutional. A bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale was hearing a petition filed by one Salim Porbanderwalla challenging the government demand of a premium on 1.3 acres land in Andheri deemed surplus of 2 acres of land, and also on almost one acre he was permitted to hold under ULCA.

The government had opposed the plea contending that the landowner has to pay a premium even on land already retained under the law in order to release the surplus land from all restrictions.

HC: Petitioner already paid premium on surplus vacant

The judges held that there are two parcels of land, and a premium cannot be charged on the parcel the owner is entitled to hold. The petitioner has already paid a premium on the surplus vacant land of over ₹5 crore and is entitled to have the revenue entry deleted. The judges added that the land is now free of all conditions imposed in 2008 by the state for grant of exemption.

“On no account should the government venture into an area that would render the GR itself vulnerable. We are, therefore, not inclined, in the government's own interest, to accept a submission that would have that result of rendering the GR of August 1, 2019, susceptible to a full-pledged constitutional challenge,” said the HC.

