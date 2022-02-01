Mumbai: Five of gang get 7-yr jail for stealing oil from BPCL pipeline

A special court designated under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on Saturday sentenced five men, most in their forties, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for stealing and selling base oil from a Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in 2015.

It also imposed a total fine of Rs. 85,000 each on four of them and an additional Rs. 30,000 fine on one of them. The court said in its judgment that the convicted accused persons were involved in an incriminating act having direct consequence on the public exchequer and their activity was dangerous to the human habitat. It also noted that the modus of committing the crime was quite professional which has depicted that the gang of the accused was repeatedly involved in such activities.

Judge RR Bhosale said a sentence that is punitive as well as deterrent in nature is required to be imposed as it will give a right message that such incriminating activities shall be dealt with sternly. The act was a rash one endangering human life as PVC pipeline connected unauthorizedly to the BPCL one, passed through human habitation, the order added.

The FIR was lodged by K. Srinivasa, territory manager at BPCL after a security guard at the organisation informed him of an oil leakage behind Star Talkies, Dockyard Road. Srinivasa got the ground dug up to find oil and further found that a steel pipe was joined to the BPCL pipeline, which further connected to a PVC pipeline. The unauthorised pipeline went 1.5 km, underground in some places, as well as parallel to railway lines and platforms and ended at a godown. Here huge tankers collected the oil. BPCL’s officers estimated a loss of approximately Rs. 5 lakhs by theft of around 10,000 litres of base oil.

The accused were booked under provisions of the IPC as well as under those of the Petroleum and Mineral Pipeline Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 10:23 PM IST