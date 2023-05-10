Mumbai: Ex-banker gets jail for causing loss of ₹11 Cr to IOB | File Photo

Mumbai: A special court on Tuesday sentenced a former deputy general manager of Indian Overseas Bank’s Fort branch to one year of rigorous imprisonment for conspiring with a company’s directors to help it secure a loan through wrong means in 2010 that caused a loss of over Rs11 crore to the bank.

The company had used forged invoices to obtain the loan. The court observed that the former banker played the role of a ‘facilitator’ in the loan fraud relating to public money, “causing enormous loss to the public exchequer”.

4 accused named in 2010 case

M/s Anytime India Fitness Pvt Ltd’s directors, husband and wife Chandan Lunawat and Pratibha Lunawat, were also accused in the case along with their company and two other accused.

While the wife absconded in 2018 during the trial, the husband died. The other two accused got acquitted. The former banker Pradeep Saha, a Lalbaug resident, was thus the only one sentenced to a jail term among his co-accused even though he was not the benefactor of the fraud amount. The special court imposed a fine of Rs4 lakh on him. It ordered a fine of Rs5 lakh on the company, finding it guilty of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery among other offences.

Special CBI Judge SU Wadgaonkar said in the detailed judgment that on perusal of record, it found that the actual beneficiaries of the crime were the company directors, but Saha knowingly facilitated the sanction as well as disbursement of the public money in violation of banking norms.

Saha had claimed that his subordinates who processed the loan were equally responsible. The court said he, as the branch head, was duty bound to protect the interest of the bank and he cannot claim that subordinates were equally responsible.