Mumbai: EC, Returning Officer need not be party to poll petitions, says HC | Representative Image

The Bombay High Court has said that “neither the Election Commission of India nor the Chief Electoral Officer or the Returning Officer can be necessary parties” to an election petition.

Justice Prithviraj Chavan passed the order while hearing an application filed by Dr. Rajendra Bhosale, Returning Officer (RO) of the Solapur Parliamentary Constituency. Bhosale filed an application in 2021 praying that his name be deleted as a respondent in an election filed in 2019 by Kirtikumar Shivsharan.

Advocate for EC argued RO can be only summoned as witness

An election petition was filed by Shivsharan seeking a declaration that the election of BJP MP Dr Jai Sidheshwar Shivachary Mahaswamiji in 2019 from Solapur constituency be declared as null and void.

Advocate for Election Commission (EC) and the RO, Drishti Shah, argued that the RO can, at the most, be summoned as a witness. She added that Shivsharan has not made any allegations against the officers of the EC. Thus, the EC and the RO are neither a necessary party nor a proper party to the election petition.

Advocate argued that only EC can answer technical questions about EVM

Shivsharan’s advocates, Prakash Ambedkar and Sandeep Rankhambe submitted that in order to save the election process as well as democracy, courts are bound to ensure that the EC and RO are impleaded as parties to the petition. Ambedkar further argued that it is only the EC that can answer some technical questions about the EVM machine etc.

The bench, relying on various judgments of the Bombay High Court as well as the Supreme Court said, “A consistent view has been taken by this court” as well as other courts, that neither the Election Commission of India nor the Chief Electoral Officer, or the Returning Officer can be necessary parties to the election petition.”