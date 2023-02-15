e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalMumbai: DNA report nails 53-yr-old who sexually assaulted toddler

Mumbai: DNA report nails 53-yr-old who sexually assaulted toddler

Child not examined as she was too young to understand or recall the incident

Bhavna UchilUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: DNA report nails 53-yr-old who sexually assaulted toddler |
Follow us on

Mumbai: A special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act sentenced a 53-year-old man to ten years in jail for sexually assaulting a 2.5-year-old child from his neighbourhood. Though the child’s testimony could not be taken as she was too young during the incident, the court considered a DNA report to nail the man.

Semen stains had been found on the man's innerwear including his vest (baniyan) and on the child’s innerwear and top as well. The man’s blood sample was taken for DNA profiling and the report showed that semen found on these clothes matched that of his blood sample, indicating that the DNA profiles are identical and from the same origin. Special judge SM Takalikar also considered the child's medical report which showed injury on her private part.

Court relied on the testimony of the child’s mother

The proof of birth date of the child was not available as the birth had taken place in the family's native place. The court however considered that the defence had not challenged the birth date and instead, accepted it during the cross-examination of a witness during the trial. Further, the court relied on the testimony of the child’s mother, as the child was very young at the time of the incident to understand what happened then or to remember it.

The incident had taken place in November 2015. The mother found the child missing and raised an alarm after which the man opened his door and left the child outside his home. The child began crying loudly and held her hand tightly over her genitals. Suspicious, the mother took her home and checked her innerwear and private parts, upon which her fear was confirmed. Neighbours gathered and beat up the man and a police complaint was lodged.

Before sentencing, the court heard that the accused had been in jail for seven years. His advocate sought leniency stating he has four children, an ailing wife and is the only breadwinner. The court said considering the nature of the offence and his age, the punishment would suffice.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Majority of govt schools lack POCSO-mandated anti-sexual harassment panels
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: UAPA tribunal commences hearing to review PFI ban

Mumbai: UAPA tribunal commences hearing to review PFI ban

Mumbai: After strip search incident, jail guard now asks 61-yr-old prisoner to do sit-ups, court...

Mumbai: After strip search incident, jail guard now asks 61-yr-old prisoner to do sit-ups, court...

Mumbai: DNA report nails 53-yr-old who sexually assaulted toddler

Mumbai: DNA report nails 53-yr-old who sexually assaulted toddler

10 more Allahabad HC judges to be made permanent, says Collegium

10 more Allahabad HC judges to be made permanent, says Collegium

Mumbai: HC relief for former IT commissioner’s wife in alleged extortion case 

Mumbai: HC relief for former IT commissioner’s wife in alleged extortion case 