Mumbai: Dismissed cop Sachin Vaze denied default bail in corruption case

Sachin Vaze | PTI

A special court has rejected the bail application of dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) corruption case against NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in which Vaze has turned a prosecution witness against the accused.

He had sought the relief on the ground that the chargesheet had not been filed against him within the 60-days period after arrest as required. As the deadline for filing the chargesheet was approaching, Vaze had moved the court to be made a prosecution witness in the case and to be granted pardon. The CBI had consented to his plea. The court had granted pardon to Vaze and permitted his plea, on certain conditions. The CBI had then filed the chargesheet against Deshmukh and his ‘aides’ personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde.

The CBI had opposed Vaze’s application and told the court in its response that Vaze had been tendered pardon by the court and sent to judicial custody. “Thus his name was not included in the list of accused sent up for trial in the chargesheet…since he will be examined as a witness,” the CBI stated. It further said that this by no stretch of imagination has any nexus for grant of default bail. On the contrary, it had said, that every person tendered pardon shall be detained till termination of trial unless the person is already on bail. A detailed order is yet to be made available.