Mumbai: Dismissed cop Riyazuddin Kazi granted bail in Antilia bomb scare case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to dismissed Mumbai cop Riyazuddin Kazi who was arrested for his alleged role in the Antilia Bomb scare case, observing that prima facie there is nothing to show that he was involved in parking of the gelatin laden vehicle outside the Ambani residence or involved in businessman Mansukh Hiren’s murder; and was only following instructions of his senior, dismissed cop Sachin Vaze.

A division bench of Justices Revati Dere and RN Laddha directed Kazi release on furnishing a personal bond of ₹25,000 and asked him to cooperate with the investigation.

Kazi's statement similar to other police officers: HC

The HC rejected NIA counsel Sandesh Patil’s request to stay the bail order to allow them to approach the Supreme Court. Last december, the HC upheld bail granted to Naresh Gaur, an accused in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder case, who was accused of procuring SIM cards for Vaze.

The HC noted that even the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has admitted that Kazi was not directly involved with the incidents – parking vehicles outside Antilia and killing Hiren – and was alleged to have helped Vaze destroy evidence. The bench has also said that Kazi’s statement is similar to that of other police officers who have been made witnesses in the case.

Kazi challenged special NIA court order rejecting his bail plea

“Admittedly, as noted above and as conceded by the learned ASG (Additional Solicitor General), the appellant (Kazi) is not involved or connected with the incident of the parking of the Scorpio vehicle near Antilia, which was found laden with gelatin sticks, nor was he concerned with the murder of Mansukh Hiren,” said the bench. It further added: “The allegation as against the appellant only pertains to destruction of evidence.”

'"The HC was hearing a plea filed by Kazi challenging the order of the special NIA court rejecting his bail plea. “Prima facie, having perused (Prakash) Howal’s (witness) statement, it appears that the appellant had no knowledge that Sachin Waze was going to destroy the articles (evidence) or of Sachin Waze’s involvement in the murder of Mansukh Hiren or in planting of gelatin sticks in the Scorpio vehicle,’ it added.

"Kazi and Howal were asked to wait in distance," says HC

According to the NIA, panchnamas were not made intentionally and deliberately for the purpose of destroying evidence on Vaze’s instructions. However, Kazi “made entries in the Station Diary/Case Diary to show seizure of articles from the shops/Saket Complex, though, he was prevented/directed by Sachin Waze from making any documentation”, noted the court.

“Prima facie, there is not a single statement in the entire charge-sheet, atleast not pointed out to us, to show that the appellant himself destroyed any of the seized articles,” averred the bench. Citing Howal’s statement, the HC said Kazi and Howal were asked to wait at a distance from where they “watched Sachin Waze destroying the articles by throwing them in the Mithi river”.

HC: All were acting under the directions of Sachin Waze

Rejecting the NIA’s opposition, the HC said: “Admittedly, during investigation, nothing incriminating was found/seized from the appellant. No material has been pointed out by the NIA, to show that the appellant was involved in anyway in preparing fake number plates or had himself destroyed the items so seized from shops.”

“Evidence collected by NIA shows, that the role of the appellant is similar to the other officers, who are witnesses in the said case. The statements of witnesses, prima facie, shows that all were acting under the directions of Sachin Waze,” added HC while granting him bail.

A gelatin laden vehicle was found outside Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia on February 25, 2021. The investigation in the case was later handed over to NIA which stated that planting of gelatin sticks with a threat note was done by Sachin Waze. There are in total 10 accused in the case.