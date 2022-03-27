Mumbai: Dismissed cop misused parole, participated in criminal act, says NIA court

A special court that denied bail to dismissed policeman Vinayak Shinde in the Antilia - Mansukh Hiran murder case, has said in its detailed order that he misused the parole granted to him while being a life convict in a fake encounter case and participated in a criminal act.

“It is a matter of fact that the applicant is a life convict in the Lakhanbhaiya fake encounter case and is undergoing life imprisonment,” it said, noting that he was on parole from June 15, 2020, during which he contacted Sachin Waze, the main accused in the (Antilia) case and even introduced witnesses to him. He has also collected extortion amount from said witnesses. “Not only that, he also pretended himself to be ‘Police Constable Vinay’. This has shown criminal behaviour and conduct of applicant/accused,” special judge under the National Investigation Agency Act AT Wankhede said in the order.

The court said further that the conspiracy of placing gelatin laden vehicle on Carmichael Road and commission of murder of Mansukh Hiran cannot be accepted to be performed by Sachin Vaze alone. “It may be that the applicant was not aware of the end result of the conspiracy, but prima facie he has participated in it and knowingly taken misuse of parole granted to him and participated in criminal act,” the order stated.

Judge Wankhede also said that Shinde had direct connection with Vaze who is the mastermind behind the offence and that he was regularly meeting Vaze. The fact that Shinde is a ‘dismissed cop’, it said, the gravity of the offence increased more. “The allegations levelled against the applicant are prima facie true,” it said, while concluding that considering his role and involvement in the offence, it is not a fit case to use discretion in his favour.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 06:58 AM IST