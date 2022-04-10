Mumbai: Dindoshi courts orders 10-yr jail for youth who sexually assaulted minor

A sessions court in Dindoshi refused to show leniency to a 25-year-old who sexually assaulted a 10-year-old of his vicinity in 2015, observing that he accused ventured to take advantage of a vulnerable child.

The incident had taken place in Dahisar in the late morning hours. The child had gone near a dilapidated structure to feed puppies. The youth had approached her and asked her to fetch a mat from inside the structure. The child, being familiar with the youth, having seen him around in the locality, did his bidding. He followed her into the structure and sexually assaulted her. He also slapped, bit her cheek, and threatened her with a brick when she resisted. The child went out weeping after the ordeal and told women nearby. One of them informed the minor’s mother and a police complaint was lodged.

Prosecutor Sachin Jadhav said that during the trial, apart from the child and her mother, a neighbor who was part of the group of women, whom the child had informed soon after the incident, had also testified as a witness.

“The testimonies of the victim and other star witnesses are quite natural, thereby inspiring the confidence of the court, in toto,” Additional Sessions Judge HC Shende said in the judgment.

The youth had requested leniency in sentencing on the basis of his young age. Refusing leniency, the court stated in its order, “The offense of sexually assualting a child is serious in nature. The accused ventured to take advantage of a vulnerable child. Looking at the gravity of the crie, the accused is not entitled to leniency.”

