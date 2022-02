Maharashtra Government has informed the Bombay High Court that it will take a decision on local train travel for the unvaccinated by February 25, 2022. The State said it was willing to withdraw circulars and SOPs of July 15 & August 10 and 11, 2021, Live Law reported.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 04:43 PM IST