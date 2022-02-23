Mumbai: Death sentence in rape case commuted

Observing that there were no injuries on the person of the accused, the Bombay high court commuted the death sentence of a man who had been convicted for raping and killing a girl. The HC accordingly acquitted the Thane man, a labourer, of the charges of murder but confirmed his conviction under rape.

A bench of Justices Sadhana Jadhav and Prithviraj Chavan was hearing a plea filed by one Ashok Mukane, who was awarded death penalty for brutally killing a girl after raping her.

As per the prosecution case, Mukane had allegedly raped a young girl, a resident of Asangaon, at an isolated place near the local railway tracks and because she had resisted him, he had killed her by hitting her on the head with a blunt object and banging her head on a rough surface.

The bench, however, while considering the material on record, noted that there weren’t any abrasions or even an injury mark on Mukane’s person. It also noted that his clothes too weren’t torn, which is usually the case in rape incidents.

In establishing a rape case against Mukane, the prosecution had relied on the DNA reports and also the strands of the pubic hair found on the zipper of the trousers of the accused.

“It is quite obvious that in a hurry, his pubic hair may have got stuck in

the zipper of his pants. There were no marks of resistance on his clothes, which in normal circumstances i.e had the victim been conscious, would have been found torn,” the bench noted.

“Pubic hair detected in the chain (zipper) of Mukane’s pants could be the result of his hurriedly putting on his pants after committing rape upon the victim,” the bench said, adding, “Normally, it sounds improbable that two hair strands of pubic hair would get uprooted and entangled in the zip. It may sound insignificant, however, it is pertinent to note that even the medical evidence clearly indicates that there was forceful rape on the victim and the overall circumstances clearly indicate that he had, after noticing the victim lying near the railway track, unmindful of the fact of whether she was conscious or alive, committed rape upon her.”

The bench further considered the fact that there wasn’t any catching material on record to prove that Mukane killed the victim.

“There is no cogent and clear evidence brought on record by the

prosecution to indicate that it was none other than Mukane who had inflicted serious injuries on the person of the victim, including smothering, compression of neck or hitting on her head with hard and blunt object. It is, therefore, difficult to construe that he was responsible for causing homicidal death of the victim,” the bench said.

“We say so as in normal circumstances, had the victim been conscious or alive, she would have definitely strongly resisted him, resulting in some scratches or bruises on his person,” the bench opined, adding, “The victim was a young able-bodied girl, who would not have easily succumbed to pressure or Mukane’s advances.”

“The absence of any such marks on his person would lead to drawing an inference or can be deduced that he had committed rape when the victim was either unconscious or was no more,” the bench held.

“There is every possibility of committing rape upon the victim when either she was unconscious or there is every possibility of her being brutally assaulted by someone else before she was subjected to rape by him,” the judges added.

