Mumbai: Dadar Court restrains husband from evicting estranged wife from company quarters | Representative Image

Mumbai: Holding that a government quarter allotted to the husband would fall under the ambit of a ‘shared household’ though it is not owned by him, a magistrate court has restrained a man from surrendering it to his employer in relief claimed by the woman in a domestic violence case.

The Dadar court in its order noted that the estranged couple had lived in the company quarters till April this year and that the wife continues to live there with their son.

Man had offered to pay Rs 20,000 rent for alternative accommodation

The man had contended that such an order cannot be passed as the premises is a temporary one allotted by his employer. He had offered to provide the wife an alternative accommodation by paying her Rs 20,000 monthly for it. Metropolitan Magistrate Suhas P. Bhosale said in the order that as per Sec 17 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, it is the right of an aggrieved person to reside in a shared household. It said that though the husband has shown willingness to pay the rent amount to the tune of Rs. 20,000, it said it cannot be ignored that in a city like Mumbai it is hard to get rental premises.

Shared household and the rights to live in it

The court said that she has the right to live there as she is presently residing there. In such circumstances, it said that it would be just to direct the husband not to surrender the premises and not to dispossess her till the final decision in the proceedings.

The court said that from the definition of a shared household, it is clear that it is one in which the aggrieved person lives whether or not the respondent has any title in it. The court also relied on an apex court judgement which said that a shared household is a household where the estranged wife has lived at any stage in a domestic relationship. Such a household may be owned or rented jointly between the estranged couple, it said. It also includes a household that is owned or rented by either one of them. The court said that further the scope of a shared household has been widened and now the household owned by the relative of the husband in which the couple lived in a domestic relationship would also be a shared household.