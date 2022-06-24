Mumbai: Court takes cognizance of NCB charge sheet against Arbaaz Merchant, others

Mumbai cruise drugs case: Model Munmun Dhamecha released from Byculla women's jail; Arbaaz Merchant yet to be released | FPJ file photo

A special court designated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Friday took cognizance of the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) charge sheet against Arbaaz Merchant and 13 others.

The agency had not named Aryan Khan as an accused, giving him a clean chit among six others. While taking cognizance of the charge sheet, the court stated that all the chemical analysis reports pertaining to the drugs have come positive and that there is substantial material to take cognizance and summon the accused. The court has summoned the 14 accused to be present before it on July 12.