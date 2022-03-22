Mumbai: Court summons Salman Khan, bodyguard in scribe’s complaint

An Andheri magistrate court has summoned actor Salman Khan and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh in a complaint filed by a senior journalist Ashok Pandey over a dispute in 2019.

In his complaint addressed to the DN Nagar police station, the scribe had alleged that Salman had snatched away his mobile phone while cycling on the streets of Mumbai when mediapersons had started clicking his photos. The actor had allegedly entered into an argument and threatened him.

Metropolitan Magistrate RR Khan said in his order passed on Tuesday that by an order passed on Sep 4, 2019, the matter was referred for investigation by the DN Nagar police station.

The court noted that after a detailed investigation the DN Nagar police station has informed it that the offences under IPC Sec 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and Sec 506 (criminal intimidation) are made out against the accused persons. The court stated that the concerned police officer has filed a report that on the day of the incident a dispute took place between Pandey and the accused persons and that the specific offences under Sec 504 and Sec 506 have been made out against them.

Magistrate Khan said in the order, “Keeping in view the self speaking material on record, positive police report…and other material on record, there are sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused persons.” Hence, the court said it is satisfied to issue process against them. It went on to summon Salman Khan and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh for appearance on April 4.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:43 PM IST