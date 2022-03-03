Mumbai: Court denies anticipatory bail to police inspector accused of extracting money from witnesses by threatening them

Mumbai: A sessions court while denying anticipatory bail to police inspector Om Wangate accused of extorting traditional Angadiya couriers, has said that being a public servant, particularly a police inspector, he extracted money from witnesses by threatening them.

The plea was decided on Monday and the detailed order made available on Thursday. The court called his conduct serious in nature. It said that statements of witnesses are recorded during inquiry and on that basis the FIR is registered. It refused to accept the argument that FIR is registered out of lobby or due to rivalry between police persons. The court said further that no single instance has been brought on record to file such FIR due to rivalry.

The 39-year-old had also contended that the FIR was lodged with a delay of two months after receiving the complaint. The court said regarding this that the delay is justified as there was inquiry before it was registered and only after noticing substance in complaint, the FIR was lodged.

CCTV footages of police stations were shown by the prosecution during the hearing. Additional Sessions Judge RM Sadrani said the footages collected during investigation support the prosecution's case.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Angadiya Association that in Nov last year there was a demand from police persons of VP Road and LT Marg police stations by illegally detaining their members. Additional Commissiner of Police Dilip Sawant lodged the FIR after CCTV footage of police stations showed the courier persons being taken to the police station. Station diary entries on these instances were found to be vague.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 07:29 PM IST