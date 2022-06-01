Mumbai: Court allows Sachin Vaze's plea to turn prosecution witness in corruption case against ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai: Special court rejects Sachin Vaze’s bail plea | PTI

A special court here on Wednesday allowed dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze's plea to turn an approver in a corruption case involving former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Last week, Vaze had filed an application in the Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court to become an approver against Deshmukh in the alleged corruption case. The CBI had then given its nod to his application with conditions.

Vaze was arrested in March last year for his alleged role in the case of an explosives-laden vehicle found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai and the murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran. He is currently in judicial custody.

A special court has allowed Sachin Waze's application to turn a prosecution witness in the CBI's corruption case against NCP leader and former minister Anil Deshmukh.@fpjindia — Bhavna Uchil (@UchilBhavna) June 1, 2022

In March last year, former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that Anil Deshmukh, who was then the home minister of Maharashtra, had given a target to police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in the metropolis.

The CBI had lodged an FIR against Deshmukh, Vaze and others following an order of the Bombay High Court last April.

After the HC order, NCP leader Deshmukh had resigned from the state cabinet.