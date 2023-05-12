Mumbai: Cop acquitted as court convinced with ‘bribe thrust into pocket’ argument | Representative Image

Mumbai: Acquitting a police sub-inspector seven years after he was booked for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs25,000 from a businessman, a special court has said in its judgment that the claim of the accused is convincing that the businessman thrust the money into his pocket to get rid of a cheating case.

The policeman was attached with the Pant Nagar police station at the time. He was the investigating officer in a cheating case filed by a few persons against the complainant, the promoter of a real estate company, for allegedly cheating them of Rs36 lakh with regard to a proposed project.

Real estate firm's promoter's testimony not corroborated

The court said that the real estate firm promoter Mahesh Gade’s testimony is not corroborated by either an independent witness or the investigating officer and hence cannot be relied upon to hold the accused guilty of demanding and accepting the bribe.

It noted that from his testimony it appears that the complainant himself asked the accused to come to a certain showroom even though the accused was insisting that he come to the police station. It also relied on his testimony in which he admitted that in a transcript of a phone conversation between the duo, there is mention of the bribe demand of Rs2 lakh. The court said the evidence adduced by the prosecution regarding the alleged demand appears to be doubtful.

The policeman had said in his defence that the complainant had thrust the amount on him though he did not make any such demand. Special Judge under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), DD Almale, said in the order that the accused was the investigation officer, “therefore… the possibility of false involvement cannot be ruled out”. The judge said the explanation tendered by the accused appears to be probable and convincing.