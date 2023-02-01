e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalMumbai: City petitioner wants courts to restrain VP, Law Minister over Collegium comments

Mumbai: City petitioner wants courts to restrain VP, Law Minister over Collegium comments

The plea contended that such conduct of the two executive officials has lowered the prestige of the apex court in public.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | File
Follow us on

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking action against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for their public statements against the Collegium, judiciary and the Supreme Court.

Filed by the Bombay Lawyers Association, through chairperson advocate Ahmed Abdi, the PIL has taken exception to the “frontal attack” launched on the judiciary in “most insulting and derogatory language” without using any recourse available under the Constitution. The plea contended that such conduct of the two executive officials has lowered the prestige of the apex court in public. 

VP, law minister attacking collegium openly: Petitioner

“The Vice President and the Law Minister are attacking the collegium system as well as the doctrine of basic structure openly in a public platform. This kind of unbecoming behaviour by respondents who are holding constitutional posts is lowering the majesty of the Supreme Court in the eyes of the public at large,” stated the PIL.

It also highlights several incidents where Dhankhar and Rijiju allegedly “attacked the Constitution with complete impunity”. 

They have disqualified themselves for holding constitutional post: PIL

Advocate Eknath Dhokale, appearing for the petitioner, claimed that the two officers have disqualified themselves for holding any constitutional posts by expressing their lack of faith in the Constitution.

The PIL has prayed that the court restrain Dhankhar from discharging his duties as Vice President, and Rijiju from discharging duties as cabinet minister for Central government. 

The PIL will be listed for hearing in due course of time. 

Read Also
FPJ Deep Dive: What is the Supreme Court collegium system which the Central government wants to...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: City petitioner wants courts to restrain VP, Law Minister over Collegium comments

Mumbai: City petitioner wants courts to restrain VP, Law Minister over Collegium comments

Govind Pansare murder: Accused has right to speedy trial, not against further investigation, says...

Govind Pansare murder: Accused has right to speedy trial, not against further investigation, says...

UP: Court formalities complete, Kerala journalist Kappan to likely walk out of jail on Thursday

UP: Court formalities complete, Kerala journalist Kappan to likely walk out of jail on Thursday

SC wants deal with US on child custody disputes, seeks Centre's response

SC wants deal with US on child custody disputes, seeks Centre's response

Mumbai: Ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's aide Kundan Shinde gets bail in money laundering case

Mumbai: Ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's aide Kundan Shinde gets bail in money laundering case