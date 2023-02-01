Mumbai: City petitioner wants courts to restrain VP, Law Minister over Collegium comments

Bombay High Court | File

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking action against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for their public statements against the Collegium, judiciary and the Supreme Court.

Filed by the Bombay Lawyers Association, through chairperson advocate Ahmed Abdi, the PIL has taken exception to the “frontal attack” launched on the judiciary in “most insulting and derogatory language” without using any recourse available under the Constitution. The plea contended that such conduct of the two executive officials has lowered the prestige of the apex court in public.

VP, law minister attacking collegium openly: Petitioner

“The Vice President and the Law Minister are attacking the collegium system as well as the doctrine of basic structure openly in a public platform. This kind of unbecoming behaviour by respondents who are holding constitutional posts is lowering the majesty of the Supreme Court in the eyes of the public at large,” stated the PIL.

It also highlights several incidents where Dhankhar and Rijiju allegedly “attacked the Constitution with complete impunity”.

They have disqualified themselves for holding constitutional post: PIL

Advocate Eknath Dhokale, appearing for the petitioner, claimed that the two officers have disqualified themselves for holding any constitutional posts by expressing their lack of faith in the Constitution.

The PIL has prayed that the court restrain Dhankhar from discharging his duties as Vice President, and Rijiju from discharging duties as cabinet minister for Central government.

The PIL will be listed for hearing in due course of time.