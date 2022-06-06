Mumbai: Chief Justice recuses himself from plea seeking permanent mechanism to fill vacancies in HC

Bombay High Court | PTI

The Bombay High Court Chief Justice (CJ) Dipankar Datta has recused himself from hearing public interest litigation seeking to set up a permanent mechanism to fill up vacancies of judges in the High Court.

The CJ recused himself as besides being the administrative head of the HC, he also heads the Collegium, the body of judges that makes recommendations for the appointment of High Court judges.

The plea filed in March 2022 by the Bombay Lawyers Association prayed that the present vacant posts at the Bombay High Court be filled so that the High Court can function at its sanctioned strength.