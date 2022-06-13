Mumbai: CBI opposes Anil Deshmukh's default bail plea

Former Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh | Photo: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had opposed the default bail was filed by former home minister Anil Deshkukh.

NCP leader had filed for bail before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in the agency's corruption case on the ground that an incomplete chargesheet was submitted.

His plea said that as per media reports the chargesheet filed was only 59-odd pages. He stated further that apparently an incomplete chargesheet is filed and hence he is entitled for relief. Probe is not completed within 60 days of remand, the plea added. Further, that an incomplete chargesheet filed without completion of probe cannot be used to deny him default bail, he said. A final and full-fledged chargesheet as understood under the provision of the CrPC, is not filed, the plea read.