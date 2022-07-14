Mumbai: Can't allow unauthorised buildings to take life of even one innocent person, says Bombay HC | FPJ

Taking a serious note of the threat posed by unauthorised structures, the Bombay High Court remarked on Thursday that it will not allow unauthorised buildings to take life of even one “innocent person”.

The remarks were made by a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and justice MS Karnik while hearing a public interest litigation by three students from neighbouring Thane district. The PIL sought demolition of nine unauthorised buildings in Mumbra, in which several families were residing, to avoid any untoward incident or loss of life.

The court questioned the Maharashtra government on why it was still implementing a 1998 Government Resolution (GR) which restrained the authorities concerned from demolishing unauthorised structures during the monsoon season.

CJ Datta asked: “Is demolishing an unauthorised building riskier during the rains? What is the logic behind the GR?”

One of the petitioners is a witness in the 2013 “Lucky Compound” building collapse which killed 76 people and injured 64 others.

His advocate, Neeta Karnik, argued that the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had served several demolition notices to the unauthorised structures and had disconnected power supply and water supply. However, the residents continued to reside there and have even managed to access power and water through illegal channels. The said buildings are dilapidated and unfit for inhabitation, said Karnik.

Ram Apte, counsel for the TMC, confirmed that the civic body had sent several demolition notices to the nine buildings, but residents had refused to vacate.

Suhas Oak, advocate for the residents of the said buildings, urged the court to take a "humanitarian view". He prayed that the TMC be restrained from demolishing the buildings at least till the end of monsoon season.

To this, CJ Datta said: “We are on humanitarian ground already, as we want you to live. One building that collapses might take with it several lives, and also bring down neighbouring buildings.” He further added: “We will not allow an unauthorised building to take the life of even one innocent person.”

In December 2021, the HC had passed a detailed order in a suo motu (on its own) PIL asking the Maharashtra government to demolish all unauthorised buildings on public land across the state.

“Your clients (residents) should have been aware of it (the order). What is the purpose of us passing 150 pages long orders otherwise?” said CJ Datta.

The court then directed the senior-most member of each family residing in these nine buildings give an undertaking by this evening stating that all residents will vacate the structures by August 31.

Oak contended that the PIL was with regard to nine buildings only. He argued that at least 90 per cent of the buildings in Mumbra are unauthorised. “In such a case, the government needs to devise a uniform policy,” he said.

The court said that the policy should come into force, but in the meantime, one cannot say that let unauthorised development continue.

The HC then orally directed the TMC not to take demolition action against the nine buildings till August 31.