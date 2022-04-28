Mumbai: Builder, 4 cops booked for planting drugs on agent, acquitted

A special court on Wednesday acquitted a builder Ravindra Shelatkar and four policemen, including one sub inspector Rajendra Bhosale in a case where the builder allegedly planted drugs and a weapon on a real estate agent in 2004.

The others acquitted are policeman Sanjeev Baikar, Ramchandra Chavan and Ramprasad Parab. The agent Rajesh Solanki was arrested by Bhosale in 2004, then attached with the Dongri police after 340 g Heroin was allegedly planted in his car along with a weapon. Bhosale’s builder friend Shelatkar had connived with him to trap Solanki, as per the prosecution’s case as the builder owed him money that he was demanding. Solanki had ended up spending 150 days in custody in the case. On his application, the case came to be probed by superior officers and was found to be false. Solanki was discharged from the case.

The agent had approached the Mazgaon magistrate court with a complaint and the court had directed an inquiry. The MRA Marg police station had filed a ‘B summary’ and vindicated that the case against Solanki was a false one. An FIR was then registered against 11 policemen, many of whom had turned witnesses. The trial was conducted against the builder, his partner and five policemen. Of this one had died pending trial and the builder’s partner had got a clean chit in the case.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 06:56 AM IST