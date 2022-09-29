e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalMumbai: Bombay High Court directs demolition of BJP MLA's hotel in Mira-Bhayander

Mumbai: Bombay High Court directs demolition of BJP MLA's hotel in Mira-Bhayander

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik directed partial demolition of the construction while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by businessman Faiyyaz Mehmood Mullahji, 60.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
BJP MLA Narendra Mehta | Picasa

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Thursday directed authorities to demolish portions of the Seven-Eleven star grade hotel constructed by Mira-Bhayander BJP MLA Narendra Mehta, for flouting floor space index (FSI) norms.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik directed partial demolition of the construction while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by businessman Faiyyaz Mehmood Mullahji, 60.

The PIL challenged the permission granted by the secretary of the Urban Development Department (UDD) to Seven-Eleven Hotels Pvt Ltd to consume FSI of 0.8 by paying premium and for permission granted by the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and the assistant director (town planning), to consume 0.2 FSI. As a result, 1.0 FSI was given to construct the hotel on the plot of land falling on a no development zone.

Read Also
Sooraj Pancholi reacts to Bombay HC's order against Jiah Khan's mother: 'False accusations deeply...
article-image

The said permission is contrary to regulations of the applicable development control regulations (DCR) of the MBMC. According to the DCR, additional FSI can be given to a plot falling on a no development zone, if any only if, the plot is abutting / along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway or the Ghodbunder State Highway, the plea claims.

“The subject plot is not abutting any highway, as admitted. Thus, permission to construct the hotel is illegal and contrary to law,” read the petition.

The petitioner initially sent complaint letters to the secretary of UDD and assistant director of town planning. However, the said permission was not withdrawn. Hence, Mullahji filed the petition in the HC. The PIL had sought quashing of the permissions granted to construct the hotel on the said plot. It further sought demolition of the same and restoration of the plot to its original form.

Read Also
Bombay HC grants bail to JJ Hospital doctor held in fatal car crash
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Bombay High Court directs demolition of BJP MLA's hotel in Mira-Bhayander

Mumbai: Bombay High Court directs demolition of BJP MLA's hotel in Mira-Bhayander

Indore: Relief for MP Shankar Lalwani; High Court dismisses election petition against him

Indore: Relief for MP Shankar Lalwani; High Court dismisses election petition against him

Maharashtra govt to publish Dr BR Ambedkar's handwritten MSc thesis

Maharashtra govt to publish Dr BR Ambedkar's handwritten MSc thesis

HC directs Mumbai suburban collector to reconstruct demolished crematorium used by fisherfolk

HC directs Mumbai suburban collector to reconstruct demolished crematorium used by fisherfolk

'All married or unmarried women, marital rape victims entitled to legal abortion': Supreme Court

'All married or unmarried women, marital rape victims entitled to legal abortion': Supreme Court