Mumbai: Bombay HC to get 2 more judges

Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image

The President of India on Friday appointed Urmila Sachin Joshi-Phalke and Bharat Pandurang Deshpande, as judges of the high court. They are both from the subordinate judiciary.

The order issued on Friday said that they will be "additional Judges of the Bombay HC in that order of seniority for a period of one year with the effective date they assume charge of their respective offices”.

Judge Joshi-Phalke is the principal judge of Mumbai City Civil and Sessions Court while Justice Deshpande is from Goa and the principal district and sessions judge, in North Goa.

This will increase the present strength of judges to 58. The sanctioned strength is 94.

Last week, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur was transferred from the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court to the Bombay High Court.

On May 17, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the elevation of two Bombay HC Judges -- Justices Amjad Sayed and SS Shinde -- as Chief Justices of the Himachal Pradesh And Rajasthan respectively.