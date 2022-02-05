Mumbai: Bombay HC reduces man’s life imprisonment to duration of imprisonment already undergone in murder case

The Bombay High Court has reduced the sentence of a man from life imprisonment to the duration of imprisonment already undergone, which is almost 10 years, for killing a man after they had a fight in an inebriated state in 2012.

A division bench of justices SS Shinde and Milind Jadhav, on Friday, reduced the conviction of Sagar Dhembre from life imprisonment for murder to the duration of imprisonment already undergone for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The HC observed: “We are of the firm opinion that the Appellant, in a heat of passion, acted in a manner that he knew was likely to cause the death of the deceased but without the intention to kill him.”

The HC was hearing an appeal filed by Dhembre challenging the order of the sessions court of March 7, 2015, sentencing him to life imprisonment.

According to additional public prosecutor SS Hulke Sagar Dhembre and two of his friends were consuming liquor in an open area behind a petrol pump in Kothrud in Pune on October 29, 2012. Around the same time, Harshal Joshi too went there with his friends to consume liquor at the same place. Dhembre started staring at them angrily. Irked by this, Joshi questioned him which led to an altercation. Joshi started running away when Debre started hitting him. Dhembre subsequently caught him and hit in the head with a brick.

Joshi was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed on November 17, 2012.

Dhembre’s advocate Harshad Bhadhbade argued that Joshi was inebriated while he was running away because of which he tripped and fell down on the brick that eventually caused his death.

He also claimed that Dhembre was falsely implicated in the offence solely because of the altercation that preceded the accident. Also, Dembre had no motive to kill Joshi.

Bhadhbade further argued that even if it was proved beyond reasonable doubt that Dhembre killed Joshi, it was without premeditation or preparation and was committed only in the heat of the moment.

However, the court disbelieved the accident theory saying that Dhembre’s identity was “sufficiently established” by the Prosecution based on the direct evidence given by the eyewitnesses.

