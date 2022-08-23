Mumbai: Bombay HC raps govt over non-functional State Mental Health Authority

Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image

The Maharashtra government faced flak from the Bombay high court on Tuesday for the non-functional State Mental Health Authority, which is constituted to supervise implementation of the Mental Health Act, 2017.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and NR Borkar remarked that when an Act is there and it provides for an authority to fulfil its objectives, then the government cannot expect the court to look into all this.

The HC was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by psychiatrist Harish Shetty seeking implementation of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 in Maharashtra saying it protects rights of persons with mental illness and allows them to move Mental Health Review Boards to seek discharge from mental health institutions.

The psychiatrist has highlighted the plight of several patients who have to languish in the mental hospitals/ institutions even after they are cured since their families refuse to take them back.

He has also sought review of their status for discharge as mandated by the Act. The provisions of the Act protect the rights of persons suffering from mental illnesses and allow them to move a mental health review board to seek discharge from institutions after recovery, the petition stated.

Justice Jamdar said, “First and foremost, you (government) have to set up this State Mental Health Authority, which will be looking into implementing the provisions of the Act. The court cannot be entrusted with this.”

Additional government pleader Manish Pabale informed the court that the government has set up the Authority in 2018. However, the tenure of some of its members has ended due to which there were some vacancies.

The court then asked the government to give a time frame by which the authority would be made fully functional.

The HC has kept the PIL for further hearing on August 29.

Shetty’s advocate, Pranati Mehra, said that the PIL was inspired by the case of a woman who had spent over 12 years, including seven years as her husband refused to take her back, despite her having recovered.

