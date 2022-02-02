Mumbai: Bombay HC 'disappointed' with under-trial languishing in jail despite bail order

The Bombay High Court recently expressed displeasure over the fact that an under-trial, who was given bail in September 2020 couldn't avail the release because he had no "blood relatives" who could submit their residence details. The HC has now ordered his release by furnishing sureties of two persons.

A bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere was hearing a plea filed by one Suraj Hiwarkar, who sought to modify orders passed by a sessions court granting him bail.

The sessions court in September 2020 while granting bail to Hiwarkar had imposed a condition on him. It had ordered him to submit the list of atleast three blood relatives with their detail residential addresses and also the addresses of their place of work alongwith documentary evidence of the correctness of the detail produced by them.

Hiwarkar, however, submitted before the judge that he has no blood relatives. He claimed that his father died when he was a child and that his mother too expired in 2017.

Accordingly, he had moved a plea before the concerned sessions court seeking to modify the said condition. However, the court rejected his contentions and also his plea in October 2020.

"Since he could not comply with the said condition, he filed an application before the session court seeking modification of the bail order, however, the Judge rejected the said prayer seeking modification observing that it was a mandatory condition and could not be altered," Justice Mohite-Dere noted.

Before the bench, Hiwarikar submitted that two other persons, who are known to him from past 10 years have filed affidavits to stand as sureties for him.

"It is extremely unfortunate that though he was released on bail in September, 2020, he continues to languish in jail till date. The Sessions Judge could have well carried out the exercise himself and could have released him by taking note of the fact, that he had no blood relatives and more particularly, when there were others willing to stand as sureties for him," Justice Mohite-Dere held.

Accordingly, the judge ordered Hiwarkar's release from the prison on furnishing the two sureties.

