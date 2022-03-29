Mumbai: Bombay HC asks Small Causes Court to conclude 92-yr-old’s cross examination within 2 months

Giving precedence to a 92-year-old litigant, the Bombay High Court has directed Small Causes Court to conclude his cross-examination irrespective of a transfer application filed by the other side pending before the Principal Judge of that court.

Keeping the age of the petitioner, Trilok Gandhi, in mind, justice Ajey Gadkari recently directed that his cross-examination be completed within two months of receipt of the order. The court has also directed the respondent to cooperate with the trial.

The order reads: “It is made clear that if the Respondent does not cooperate with the trial Court in that behalf, the trial Court is directed to record the said fact and may adopt appropriate legal remedies as may be permissible under the provisions of laws including the Civil Procedure Code.”

Gandhi had approached the HC this February stating that he had filed two Suits before the Small Causes Court against his tenant Rajendra Mehta. Gandhi had also filed his affidavit in place of examination on January 21, 2020 before the trial Court. However, Mehta has not cross-examined him on one ground or the other adding that he has also filed a Transfer Application for the said Suits to another Court on the ground of bias, along with certain other allegations.

Mehta also opposed the petition before the HC.

The court noted that Mehta seemed interested “in protracting the hearing of the Suit filed by the Petitioner for reasons best known to him” and decided to give precedence to Gandhi's age.

“It is an admitted fact on record that the Petitioner/Plaintiff is 92 years of age as of today. It appears from the pleadings of the Respondent that the Respondent is interested in protracting the hearing of the said Suit filed by the Petitioner for the reasons best known to him,” said the court. it further added: “For the sake of argument even if it is presumed that the Principal Judge of the Small Causes Court, at Mumbai, allows the Application for transfer of Suit to some other learned Judge, then also the fact on record remains that the Petitioner has reached dot age and the same cannot be disputed.”

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 06:57 AM IST