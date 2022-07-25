Mumbai: Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt, BMC to file affidavits in plea regarding high rises near airport

The Bombay High Court remarked on Monday that in aviation, everything depended on the air traffic control and anything could happen with one mistake, while hearing a plea on dangers to aircraft by high-rises near Mumbai airport.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Yashwant Shenoy, seeking action against construction of buildings above the prescribed height limit in the vicinity of the city airport.

Shenoy contended that these buildings pose a risk to aircraft taking off and landing at the airport here and may someday lead to an untoward incident.

The HC has asked the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to file their affidavits on what action it has taken on the issue.

Observing that the issue concerned everyone, CJ Datta said that he recently watched Ajay Devgn-starrer Hindi film “Runway 34”. He said: “I happened to see a movie ‘Runway 34’. Nothing depends on the pilot. Everything depends on the air traffic control.’

“We think the pilot has announced that we are set for landing or take off and the temperature outside is so and so and everything is fine. But it all depends on several other factors. One mistake here and there…anything can happen,” he added.

The court had kept the matter for hearing on July 29.

