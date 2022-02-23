Mumbai: Bombay HC asks Amitabh Bachchan to approach BMC in 2 weeks against its notice for land acquisition

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya have been directed by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday to file a representation to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) against notice issued to them for acquisition of a portion of their residential bungalow 'Prateeksha' in suburban Juhu.

A division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and S M Modak directed them to file a representation to the BMC withing two weeks.

“Once the representation is filed, the BMC shall hear and take a decision within six weeks thereafter. Once a decision is taken, no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioners for three weeks (in case of adverse decision),” the court said.

The court further said that if required personal hearing can also be given to the Bachchans' lawyers.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Bachchans challenging the notices issued to them by the corporation. Their plea sought quashing of the BMC notice and restraining the BMC from taking any action towards acquisition of the land.

On April 20, 2017, the BMC issued notice to Bachchans stated that certain portions of the plots near their residential property lay within the regular line of the street and that BMC intended to take possession of such land along with the wall and structures thereon.

Bachchans then deputed their representatives to attend the BMC office and inquire about the notices and discuss the matter with BMC officials. They pointed out to the BMC officials that it will be easier for the corporation to widen the street on the opposite side of the location of the plots.

According to the plea, for a period of 4 years and 9 months, till January 28, 2022, no action was taken by BMC for implementing the notices. Hence, Bachchans assumed that the notices were dropped and therefore no formal objection was communicated.

However, on January 28, this year, certain BMC officers informed the Bachchans verbally that they proposed to implement the impugned notices and will shortly be taking over possession of a portion of the plots as set out in the notices.

Their plea states that the notices do not take into account the building structures existing on the plots which cannot be demolished as per MMC Act.

The corporation has not issued any notices to other holders of plots on the same side of the road and no action was taken by them for widening the stretch of road showing disparity in action, the petition stated.

ALSO READ BMC razes 17 illegal structures for proposed DP Road in Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 07:21 PM IST