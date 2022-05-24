Mumbai: BEST says Tata Motors trying to amend bid

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric and State Transport (BEST) has alleged that Tata Motors, whose bid was found to be ‘technically non-responsive’ from the tender process of acquiring 1,200 electric buses for the city, was trying to amend its bid by filing a petition before the Bombay High Court (HC) and urging that the same be declared as 'technically responsive'.

The BEST has filed an affidavit in response to Tata Motors petition challenging its May 6 decision disqualifying the latter from the tender for 1,400 electric buses on account of alleged deviation from the tender specifications.

An affidavit filed by Deepak Kottari – the authorised representative of BEST – reads: Tata Motors, now by stating in petition that it is accepting the tender conditions, “is trying to amend its bid and trying to argue that their bid which was not so, ought to be 'technically responsive' and it ought to be considered”.

BEST stated that its condition was for single decker electric buses to run 200 km in a single charge, with 80 per cent state of charge (SoC) without any interruption, with a charging time of 75 minutes during the day’s operation.

Tata Motors pointed out that the other bidder too had sought an additional one hour’s charging time for the buses. During the hearing last week, the HC had refused to grant any relief to Tata.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 09:42 AM IST