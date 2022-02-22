Mumbai: Bank employee gets 6-month-jail for assaulting BEST driver

Observing the rising and alarming tendency to take law into one's hands instantly on roads, a sessions court has sentenced a 34-year-old employed at a leading private bank to six months of rigorous imprisonment for assaulting a BEST bus driver in 2018 in a road rage incident.

The incident had taken place on July 7, 2018 with 54-year-old bus driver Chandrikasingh Ramsingh. He had joined duty from Mumbai Central bus depot on Route No. 105 from Kamala Nehru Park to Pydonie. Around 9 pm, when the bus was on a narrow road in the Grant Road area, the man who had entered the bus and abusing Ramsingh, had assaulted him on his neck and shoulder for not giving him ‘side’. He had then got down from the bus and thrown paver blocks at it from the back side. Frightened, the passengers had alighted. The man had left in a silver Honda car. The driver had then lodged a complaint and given the car’s number to the police station. The police arrested Shahavaiz Shaikh within 10 days. He was on bail during the trial.

Additional Sessions Judge SP Naik - Nimbalkar said in his order that nowadays there is a rising tendency to take law in hands and the urge to do justice as per self-drives instantly on the road is alarming. The court said it needs to be checked and a deterrent message is necessary to be given in such cases.

The accused had sought leniency and said he works with a private bank and has small children, besides being a first-time offender. The court said the offences are grave and serious for which punishment has been enhanced to five years. “The public servant has received beatings at the hands of the accused for no fault of his and due to heavy traffic on the road,” it stated, noting that the age of the driver is 54 years. “Mercilessly beating a public servant on duty on a flimsy act is a coercive act,” it said and added that it had affected his morale, courage and devotion to duty as a public servant.

The court imposed a fine of over Rs. 5,500 on Shaikh and said that Ramsingh has to be compensated at the hands of the accused for the injuries, pain, mental agony and stress. It ordered that of the fine, Rs. 5,000 be paid to him as compensation.

