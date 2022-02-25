Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh’s bail plea reserved for order on March 9

A special court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has reserved the bail application of Nationalist Congress Party’s senior leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh for order on March 9.

Deshmukh, who was arrested in early November last year in a money laundering case, had questioned in his bail application, the Enforcement Directorate’s heavy reliance on dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze’s statements against him and had pointed to Vaze’s flip flops on the matter before the state-appointed judicial commission instituted to probe corruption allegations against Deshmukh.

The ED had opposed relief to the politician and called him the ‘brain behind the conspiracy’.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 08:02 PM IST