Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh seeks default bail, says incomplete chargesheet filed

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh | PTI Photo

Mumbai: NCP leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday filed for bail before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in the agency's corruption case on the ground that an incomplete chargesheet was submitted.

His plea said that as per media reports the chargesheet filed was only 59-odd pages. He stated further that apparently an incomplete chargesheet is filed and hence he is entitled for relief. Probe is not completed within 60 days of remand, the plea added. Further, that an incomplete chargesheet filed without completion of probe cannot be used to deny him default bail, he said. A final and full-fledged chargesheet as understood under the provision of the CrPC, is not filed, the plea read.

The plea touches the aspect of personal liberty, it stated, which is one of the cherished objects of the Indian Constitution. The court has directed the CBI to file its response.

Last week, the CBI had filed a chargesheet naming Anil Deshmukh and his alleged aides personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde as accused. Though along with the trio, it had taken dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze into custody for interrogation, it had not named him as an accused. Vaze had been made a prosecution witness in the case, a day before the agency filed its chargesheet. The court had permitted this on the plea of Vaze seeking to be made an approver to testify against the accused.