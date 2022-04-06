Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh files plea in HC challenging his CBI custody

Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has approached the Bombay High Court challenging the application filed by the CBI seeking his custody in the corruption case registered after a Court-directed enquiry.

The CBI had sought Deshmukh’s remand along with that of his alleged aides - his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, personal assistant Kundan Shinde and former policeman Sachin Vaze from the special court on Monday.

The CBI court remanded Palande, Shinde and Vaze in the agency’s custody till April 11.

However, Deshmukh’s custody could not be taken since he was hospitalised for shoulder surgery. The CBI had complained to the special court that Deshmukh deliberately got himself admitted to the hospital on Saturday to avoid its custodial interrogation, after getting knowledge of the court order for his production before it for custody.

The plea is likely to be heard on Wednesday before justice Revati Dere.

