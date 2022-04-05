Mumbai: 5 get 9-yr-jail for robbery at businessman’s godown

A special court on Monday sentenced five persons to nine-years of rigorous imprisonment for robbing cash of over Rs. 14 lakhs from the Jogeshwari godown of a businessman in 2016.

The court designated under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) also imposed a total fine of over Rs 85 lakhs on the men, with each having to pay around Rs, 17 lakhs. Of the fine, Rs. 10 lakhs is ordered to be given as compensation to the businessman for his monetary loss. Those convicted are - Ashok Nayak, 42, Raju Gauda - 44, Jahangir Pathan, 54, Suraj Singh, 42, Karan Nishad, 44.

The businessman is a distributor of domestic goods of Hindustan Lever and Dabur. The incident took place on April 10, 2016. He received a phone call at 11 pm from his godown watchman regarding robbery. The watchman was held at knifepoint and even threatened with a chopper when he spotted the group make away with the loot. The businessman used to keep cash collected from the day’s sales in a box near his office chair in his cabin. As usual he had kept it in the box on Saturday. He was to deposit it in the bank on Monday, when the incident took place on Sunday night. The watchman had deposed as a prime witness in the case.

While deciding the sentence for the accused, the court considered that while the accused intended to commit offences against property, no serious crime was committed affecting anyone physically, although they were equipped with deadly weapons. Their advocate had sought a sentence of the duration already undergone by them in prison, that is, around five years. The court refused to consider the argument noting the severity of the crime and that such an organised crime was committed in recent times.

